SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 515,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

LABU opened at $7.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.