SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 10,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE COP opened at $115.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

