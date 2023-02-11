SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 2,559 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 154.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE CI opened at $296.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

