SVB Wealth LLC Sells 149 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $349.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $356.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.45.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

