SVB Wealth LLC Sells 680 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

