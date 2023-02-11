Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 644 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 867,586 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $175.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

