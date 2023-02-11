Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $499.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
