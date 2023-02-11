Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $499.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.