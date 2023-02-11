Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,642,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,894,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 764,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $73,961,000 after buying an additional 109,372 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $159,773,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $128.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

