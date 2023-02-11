Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.