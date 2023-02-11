Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.