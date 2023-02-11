Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $352.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

