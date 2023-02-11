Sweet Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

