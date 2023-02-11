Sweet Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 467.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

