Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,662 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.58 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $285.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

