Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutrien Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.