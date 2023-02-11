Sweet Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

PFE opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

