Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 335,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.