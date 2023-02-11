Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,613 shares of company stock worth $2,419,618. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 335,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

