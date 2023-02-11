Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
