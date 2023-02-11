Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after buying an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after buying an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.