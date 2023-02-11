Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 657,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,738 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sysco were worth $46,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

