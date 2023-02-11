Syscoin (SYS) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $162.24 million and $48.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,848.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00570285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00188112 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

