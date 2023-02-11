Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sysmex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $782.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.