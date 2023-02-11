Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 539,799 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

