Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

