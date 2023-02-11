Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.34.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

