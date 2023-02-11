Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Down 5.9%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.53). 1,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.62).

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The firm has a market cap of £386.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

