Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.