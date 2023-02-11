Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.03.
About Taseko Mines
