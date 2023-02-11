TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TC Biopharm in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

About TC Biopharm

Shares of TCBP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,485. TC Biopharm has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

(Get Rating)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Read More

