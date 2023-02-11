TD Securities Cuts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$45.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.36.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of DFY opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.95.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

