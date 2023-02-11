TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TechPrecision has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%.

About TechPrecision

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.