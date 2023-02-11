Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

