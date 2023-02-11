Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
NYSE HQH traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.