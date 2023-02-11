TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.351 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of T stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.42. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$25.94 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.27.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

