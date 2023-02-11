TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE TIXT opened at $21.80 on Friday. TELUS International has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
