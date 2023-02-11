Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Update

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 9,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

