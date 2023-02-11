Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TPX. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 2,004,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.