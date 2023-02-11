Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 0.3 %

TENB opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.