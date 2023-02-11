Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.60-$5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.