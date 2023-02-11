Terra Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $89.88 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $984.64 million and $89.88 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011831 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008392 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005415 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002016 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,252,291,537 coins and its circulating supply is 5,924,567,091,734 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.
