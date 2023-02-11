TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.68 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $272.68 million and approximately $80.28 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00082243 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062543 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010332 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001170 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023822 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003893 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001912 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,422,998 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,792,076 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
