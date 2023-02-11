Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,395.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

