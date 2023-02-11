Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus reduced their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

