Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.8-15.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.19 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.55 EPS.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.26 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,259,000 after buying an additional 1,055,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

