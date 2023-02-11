Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after purchasing an additional 432,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

