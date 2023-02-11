TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

TFI International stock opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $126.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

