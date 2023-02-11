TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.

TFII opened at C$166.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$169.14.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,966,538.03. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 and have sold 55,768 shares valued at $7,931,441.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

