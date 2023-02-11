TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$123.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.50.
TFII opened at C$166.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$136.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$169.14.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
