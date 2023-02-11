THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Trading Up 76.5 %
Shares of THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

