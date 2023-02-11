THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

THC Biomed Intl Trading Up 76.5 %

Shares of THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. THC Biomed Intl has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

