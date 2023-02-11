The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Announces $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
AES Stock Up 1.4 %
AES stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. AES has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AES by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 58,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AES by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
