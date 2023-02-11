The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,262 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.37.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

