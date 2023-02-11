The Debt Box Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.91 or 0.00104991 BTC on exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $2.09 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

