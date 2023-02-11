The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.60 ($138.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €134.54. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($209.83).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.